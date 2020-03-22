Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 67,405 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 432,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 228,779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $119.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

