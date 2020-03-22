Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 82,456 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

