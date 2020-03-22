Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 581,819 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.84% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after buying an additional 646,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 714,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

