Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of International Paper worth $32,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,571,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

IP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.