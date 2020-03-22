Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 55,800.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Cfra raised their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.