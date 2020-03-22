Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 716.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172,189 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $47,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

