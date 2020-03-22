Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

