Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $32.25 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Shares of BABA opened at $181.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

