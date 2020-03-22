Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.69 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

