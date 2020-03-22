Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,277 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IVV stock opened at $231.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.78 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

