Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. 3,899,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,383. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

