Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Position Reduced by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,456 shares during the period. Care.com accounts for about 3.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 1.90% of Care.com worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Comerica Bank increased its position in Care.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Care.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Care.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Care.com by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Care.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Care.com alerts:

Shares of Care.com stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have commented on CRCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.