CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 20.1% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,853.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

