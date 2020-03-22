Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.02 ($20.95).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Carrefour stock opened at €13.72 ($15.95) on Friday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.38.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

