Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Carry has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $610,198.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.04397913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00038148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,362,673,902 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.