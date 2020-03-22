Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cars.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cars.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

