Casdin Capital LLC Acquires 155,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 155.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

