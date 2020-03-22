Casdin Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Casdin Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. SAGE Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.44% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

