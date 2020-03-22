Casdin Capital LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Voyager Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 2.95% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

