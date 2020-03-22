Casdin Capital LLC Has $21.78 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics comprises 2.0% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Denali Therapeutics worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,932,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

