Casdin Capital LLC Increases Stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. bluebird bio accounts for 7.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of bluebird bio worth $85,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

