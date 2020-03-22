Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for approximately 2.4% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 2.83% of CareDx worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 355,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.96. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

