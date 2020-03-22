Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 395,000 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises 1.9% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 5.31% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495 over the last three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

