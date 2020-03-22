Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 510,000 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Orchard Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.84. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

