Casdin Capital LLC Raises Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BioLife Solutions accounts for about 3.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 12.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $39,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 155,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Stephens began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,380.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $1,652,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

