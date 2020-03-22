Casdin Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Casdin Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.6% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $39,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.30 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.