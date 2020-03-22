Casdin Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Casdin Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $59,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

