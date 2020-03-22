Casdin Capital LLC Sells 210,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.0% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $86,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

