Cashaa Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

