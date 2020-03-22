Castleark Management LLC Acquires 84,145 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 163.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,145 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

