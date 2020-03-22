Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,830 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,799 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,809,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,910,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.