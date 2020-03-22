Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.43% of Herc worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 23.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 252.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 39.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $13.70 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 3.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.