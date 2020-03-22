Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

