Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 147,875 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 589,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after buying an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 268,509 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. Mplx’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.