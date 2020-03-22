Castleark Management LLC Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.