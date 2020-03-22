Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Univar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 14,792.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 882,206 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,366 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

