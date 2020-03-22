Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $865,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

VRNS opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.