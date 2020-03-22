Castleark Management LLC Sells 54,371 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,371 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.17% of Wendys worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 103,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 901,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.94 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

