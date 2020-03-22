Castleark Management LLC Trims Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.57.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $183.86 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -287.28 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

