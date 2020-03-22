Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $116,410.43 and $280.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.04374971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token's total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token's official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

