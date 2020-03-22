Ccore (CCO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 37.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,825.14 and $3.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

