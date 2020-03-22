CCUniverse Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $15,968.03 and approximately $2,437.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

