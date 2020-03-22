CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Hits $16,416.90

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $16,416.90 and approximately $2,494.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.