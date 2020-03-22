CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

CDW stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. 1,900,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,846. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. CDW has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

