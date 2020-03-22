Centauri (CTX) Price Up 53.5% Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Centauri has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $30,919.93 and approximately $81.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

