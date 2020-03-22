Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,910 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.10% of Centene worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Centene by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 8,462,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

