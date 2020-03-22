Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million.

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,692. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

