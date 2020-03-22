Centrality Market Capitalization Reaches $40.75 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a total market cap of $40.75 million and approximately $169,695.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

