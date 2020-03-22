Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 3,038,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

