Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,981 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises 6.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 1.48% of Ceridian HCM worth $145,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.76. 2,092,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 208.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

